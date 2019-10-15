Robbers kill 5, hours after launch of Operation Okpochapu II

ADVERTISEMENT

Few hours after the launch of the second phase of Operation Okpochapu in Anambra State, suspected armed robbers went on rampage in Onitsha, killing five persons and injuring many others.

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano had on Friday, October 11, launched Operation Okpochapu II to fight crimes and criminalities in the state.

However, in two separate operations on Saturday, the suspected robbers allegedly killed two girls and three men at Seaman Filling Station within Borromeo round-about axis and at a popular pharmaceutical shop along Awka road in Onitsha.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects, who drove into the filling station at about 2.00am on Saturday, were granted access to the petrol station with the belief that they were customers.

Numbering about six, they reportedly shot dead one of the vigilante operatives on sight and then shot a worker in the station as he attempted to run after being woken up by the sound of gunshots.

Others shot dead included a female sale’s attendant who reportedly delayed in making the key of the vault available to the suspects.

A source, who did not want his name in print, said all monies realised from sales for the day were carted away by the suspects.

It was gathered that many night travellers, who were plying the Boromeo round-about axis, disembarked from their vehicles and ran for their lives during the robbers’ operation.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, said the command was still investigating the matter and would come out with its findings later.

