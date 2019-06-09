Robbers chase bank customer to police station

ADVERTISEMENT

Police operatives of the Orji Division in Owerri, Imo State on Friday shot dead one of the armed robbers who chased a bank customer to their division.

Three others were wounded when the policemen engaged the robbers in a shoot out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our correspondent gathered that a four-member gang had trailed one Pastor G. E. Nsofor, who had gone to a bank to withdraw money. However on noticing that he was being trailed, the man ran towards a nearby police station and raised the alarm.

It was further gathered that, undaunted by the proximity to the police station, the robbers snatched the bag containing the money and fled.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were however given a hot chase by men of the Orji police station and in an ensuing gun battle, one of the armed robbers was gunned down and the others escaped with gunshot wounds

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the police in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said, “On 07/06/2019 at Orji, opposite the police station at approximately 14:39hrs, the Orji Divisional police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer had a gun duel with hoodlums as a result of which one unidentified armed robber was gunned down.

“It is important to note that one Pastor G. E. Nsofor ‘m’ 60 years old from Holiness Evangelist Church Amankuta Mbieri had gone to UBA, Nwaorubi Mbaitoli to cash a N200,000 cheque. Immediately, he left the bank he was trailed by armed robbers on motorcycles.

“Upon noticing their actions, he sped off and stopped by the police station. Unrelenting by proximity to police station, he was ordered by the armed robbers to bring his money and they collected his bag.

“The policemen on duty who were on red alert informed the DPO who immediately led a manhunt for the hoodlums and as fate would have it, out of the four, one was gunned down while three fled with bullets injuries. The unidentified robber was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.”

The spokesman said the bag of the victim and a locally made revolver pistol with two live ammunition were recovered.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App