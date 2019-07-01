Robbers attack Deidei, kill vigilante commander

ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of robbers in the early hours of Friday attacked three communities in Deidei, Abuja, where they killed the vigilante commander of one of the affected areas.

Our reporter who visited the area on Saturday learnt that the about 20 armed robbers first robbed residents at Filin Dabo, a community opposite Timber Market Deidei, where they injured a service man while attacking his house, and also raped a girl in another home.

Ibrahim Saleh, one of the vigilante members who operates from Saburi axis in the area, told City News that the gang proceeded to the community around 4am. “I was called over my phone by some residents about their presence and on dropping the phone, one of our commanders Abdulaziz Murtala equally called me to inform me that he was alerted about the same problem.

“He had left for home earlier on, due to ill health, but because of the development, he returned immediately to join me. Saleh said he was the only vigilante member currently stationed in the area as one of their members posted to the place with him, had withdrawn his service about a month ago.

“As a result, the late commander was the only one who operated with me in this axis. He responded immediately, and on arrival, he met me at the main road. I wanted to join him, but he insisted that I should remain at the junction, so he headed into the town centre alone with his car, only to be rounded up by the gang of the robbers,.

“Initially they attempted to shot him with gun but when they realized that the gun could not fire they smashed his vehicle’s screen severally and got at him. “They pulled off his clothes and all other protection before they cut him on several parts of his body,” Saleh said.

Also speaking, father of the deceased, Malam Muhammad Murtala, said his son who left behind a wife and a son, was doing well as a generator and motorcycle mechanic, but voluntarily enrolled in the vigilante service in order to provide peace to the community especially in the night.

“I was the one that gave him the car to him (pointing at the damaged vehicle) due to his braveness in taking care of the family generally. I would dearly miss him indeed,” he added.

He said his son was taken to the Kubwa general hospital during the early hours where he was confirmed dead. He was buried later in the day after the funeral prayer.

It was gathered that the gang also attacked Bagusa community where some residents were robbed of their valuables.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gwagwa, CSP Adedayo Adebayo, confirmed the incident, adding that the police had made some arrests in the areas, following the robbery.

