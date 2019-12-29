Road crashes: Two Kebbi villages lose 19 persons in 22 months

ADVERTISEMENT

Nineteen persons of Wal and Fakon villages of Argungu in Kebbi state have reportedly lost their lives to the reckless driving by motorists who pass through the villages in high speed.

The Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Argungu, Assistant Corp Commander Aliyu Maaji, who disclosed this Sunday, said the deaths were recorded in 22 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maaji said the Village Heads disclosed this when the FRSC unit had a consultative meeting with them.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said the Village Heads informed the FRSC team that most of those knocked down died on the spot.

The Unit Commander revealed that they were at villages to recruit first responders who could assist in informing the Corps in case of any accident.

“The command also intend using the village as a temporary observation camp that can give immediate assistance to road crash victims, “he stated.

He spoke on request by the villagers for relevant authorities to construct bumps to reduce the level of crashes, promising to contact Federal Ministry of Works through the sector commander.

He, however, expressed gratitude to God that in the last five months no life was lost nor injuries sustained in the villages as the FRSC team along with Special Marshal were involved in speed control in the villages.

He assured that the FRSC team would continue to ensure patrol along the major roads.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App