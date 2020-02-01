Road accidents killing Nigerians more than Boko Haram – FRSC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that road crashes were claiming more lives than insurgent attacks in Nigeria.

Mr Godwin Ogagaoghene, the Zonal Commander in Charge of Oyo, Osun and Ondo States, stated this at the Ondo State Command’s end-of-the-year party and awards’ night on Friday in Akure.

Ogagaoghene, who noted that no fewer than 88 FRSC personnel were knocked down in 2019, added that another eight personnel had been knocked down in the last one month.

He said: “The number of lives lost annually to road accidents in Nigeria cannot be equated with the loss of lives to Boko Haram insurgency in the northern parts of the country.

“Many lives had been lost to road crashes and others road users do see such carnage on daily basis,” he said.

He advised motorists to always exercise cautions while on the roads by not indulging in excess speeding.

The zonal commanding officer also said that the party was organised to appreciate God for seeing the command through the hurdles of 2019.

According to him, the zone recorded a downward trend in number of road crashes and fatality rate.

He also used the occasion to implore FRSC personnel not to rest on their oars but to do more in 2020. (NAN)

