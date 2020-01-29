Road accident claims village head, six others in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven persons including the Village Head of Tudun Doki, Alhaji Hayatou Ardo have lost their lives in a road crash along Gwadabawa-Iella road in Sokoto state.

The names of four others were given as Malam Sule Mindau, Malam Abdu Danye, Isyaku Doso, and Buhari Toga.

Daily Trust learnt that the accident occurred on Monday when the driver of the Toyota Avensis lost control.

The vehicle conveying 11 passengers reportedly hit some trees for shelterbelts in the area.

Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Sokoto, Aliyu Kanya, confirmed the accident to Daily Trust.

The Sole Administrator of Gwadabawa, Alhaji Aminu Aya, who led a delegation to commiserate with the families of the deceased, prayed Allah SWT to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

