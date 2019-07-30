RMD, Funsho Adeolu, Rahama Sadau, others to feature in MTV Shuga Naija 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Nollywood actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly called RMD, and Funsho Adeolu, are among the new cast selected to feature in the coming fourth season of MTV Shuga Naija.

The new set of cast also includes Nigerian actress and show host, Osas Ighodaro; Big Brother 2018 finalist, Tobi Bakre; leading actresses, Omowunmi Dada and Belinda Yanga, amongst others.

According to the organiser of the trendy drama series, MTV Staying Alive Foundation, this year’s cast will feature a mixture of both old and new faces – including three budding stars, who beat off the challenge of over 1,000 other hopefuls at April’s public auditions, to land a role in the award winning TV series.

Among the returning cast are Rahama Sadau, Funlola Raimi Aofiyebi, Timini Egbuson, Yakubu Mohammed, Bukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Amal Umar, Alvin Abayomi, Helena Nelson and Ruby Akubueze, among others.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new cast in Lagos, Timini Egbuson, who has featured in previous seasons, shared his excitements about the upcoming season.

“I am so excited to be back on MTV Shuga Naija.

“This is my fourth series of MTV Shuga, and not only have I learnt so much from being involved, but I’m sure that our fans have grown with us too. MTV Shuga Naija continues to make a positive change in Nigeria, and I’m thrilled to be back on set again and to meet the new cast,” says Timini.

Also speaking, Georgia Arnold, the Executive Director of MTV Staying Alive Foundation, said: “The new series of MTV Shuga Naija has so many stories to tell: we’ll see characters dealing with family planning, contraception, and gender-based violence among other issues – all of which are so relevant to our audience.

“The cast of the series are such an integral part of the work of MTV Shuga – they are not only (brilliant) actors, but actors and ambassadors who work so hard to ensure that our messages are reaching and positively impacting young Nigerians across the country.”

Commenting on the new cast, Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Viacom International Media Networks Africe (VIMN Africa) says: “It is incredibly gratifying to see the rollout of the 4th instalment of this powerful campaign in Nigeria that has helped change the lives of African youth for the better. At VIMN Africa, we are proud to continue supporting this crucial campaign that originated on our MTV Base channel.”

Similarly, the producer for the MTV Shuga Naija Season 4, Tope Oshin, notes: “I’m elated to be producing the new season of MTV Shuga… We have so many issues in the world and while we entertain our audience, we also talk about serious issues raised in our communities.

“MTV Shuga is entertaining, witty and fun but also effects change within communities and inspire the next generation of young people to serve the world better.”

In a related development, MTV Shuga has announced a new partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for the new season – the United Nations agency, whose key initiatives and messaging is centred on adolescent sexual health, teen pregnancy and family planning among young mothers.

“UNFPA is proud to collaborate with MTV Shuga – the undisputed leader in behaviour change communication for adolescents and young people.

“MTV Shuga speaks the language of young people – providing HIV education and information on sexual and reproductive health in the most entertaining and captivating manner,” says Fatima Mamman-Daura, an Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and HIV Specialist at UNFPA Nigeria, while speaking on the new collaboration with MTV Staying Alive Foundation.

Our reporter recalls that the past seasons have been broadcast in over 61 countries across the world, showing on more than 179 channels and reaching over 720 million households, according to broadcast data seen.

The fourth season of MTV Shuga Naija will premiere on MTV Base and BET in September 2019, Daily Trust learnt.

