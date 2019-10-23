Rivers serial killer pleads guilty for killing 9 women, asks for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspected serial killer arrested by Rivers State Police Command, Gracious David West has pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness when he was arraigned before the State High Court.

The State Police Command, in suit number PHC/3426/CR/2019, a case between the accused person and the Inspector General of Police, yesterday, arraigned the accused person on ten-count charges including conspiracy and murder.

From the charges read: “West was alleged to have unlawfully killed several women in different hotels and guest houses in parts of Rivers State, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 319 sub 1, Cap 37. volume 2 laws of Rivers State 1999.”

West, however, pleaded for forgiveness after pleading guilty to nine counts out of ten charges preferred against him by the Police.

He pleaded not guilty to the last charge boarding on killing of one of the young ladies in a hotel around Bendel Street in Port Harcourt, stating that he only tied the lady’s hands and legs and left her on the bed.

After West had taken his plea, the State Government, through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheus Adangor, applied to take over the prosecution of the matter, which was not opposed to by the parties.

The trail judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, after listening to the argument, first entered non-guilty plea to the suspect, making references to different sections of the Criminal Code of the law of Federal Government and state respectively.

Enebeli granted the application of the State Government to take over the matter, expressing readiness to give accelerated hearing of the case.

He adjourned the case till November 18, 21, 27 and 29 and December 4, for hearing and remanded the suspect in prison.

However, West, had during proceedings, told the court that he preferred to tell the truth, so that he could be pardoned, saying that he committed the crimes unconsciously.

