Rivers: Residents defy IPOB`s `sit-at-home`order

Residents of Port Harcourt and its environs on Thursday defied the `sit at home` order given by the leader of the Indigenous People Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kalu.

The sit at home order was given by IPOB leader as a mark of honour to Biafra followers that died during the war.

A visit by our reporter to areas such as Ikokwu, mile 1, mile 2 , mile 3 and 4, Borokiri, Gambia street and Timber market where there is a large concentration of Igbo folks revealed that the sit at home order was not observed.

At Oyigbo and Eleme regarded as another stronghold of Igbos recorded non compliance as residents were busy going about their normal business.

At the popular ikokwu spare parts market traders mainly of Igbo extraction were busy transacting their businesses.

A trader at the market who simply identified himself as Onyebuchi said that the traders at the market decided to ignore the sit at home order and go about their normal business.

“Every year they will call for a sit at home order and since we started observing the order there has been no significant improvement in our lives and well being. So why should you continue to get involved in something that does not better your life”

“I think majority of us have discovered that much has not been achieved in the struggle and that is the reason the sit at home order did not record any success,” he said.

Another trader, Michael Obi said that sit at home order affects his business and decided to defile the order and face his business.

“Why should I shut down my business to observe an order that does not have an significant economic value to me. If I close down my business how will I feed my family. How will I take care of my daily need. I don’t think the sit at home order has any meaning to me,” he said.

