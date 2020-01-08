Rivers headquarters of money laundering after Lagos – Magu

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu has described Rivers State as the headquarters of money laundering after Lagos State.

Magu spoke at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Magu, who said that the commission would not leave any stone unturned to track down and expose every form of criminal activities in the country, noted that the high rate of money laundering in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was due to the nature of its oil business terrain.

He said: “I think Rivers State is next to Lagos in terms of crime, this is the headquarters of money laundering, because there is lots of oil money, bunkering money here. I think you can rate Port Harcourt the second to may be Lagos when you talk of people playing with sinking, diving, hiding, because of the large space of oil deals.”

Speaking on the judgement restraining the commission from investigating and prosecuting Rivers governors on financial crimes, he said “Nothing is going to stop us, even the issue of the court order allegedly obtained by Dr Peter Odili and co to stop the EFCC from investigation and prosecution has been overtaken by event even though the matter is still at the supreme Court.

“I am telling you that judgement cannot stand, it will only take some time, and we are going to conclude the investigation. There are so many investigations we are doing, we will take it before the court; let the court refuse to prosecute their case. I am sure the matter has suffered for about 13 years now.

He disclosed that the EFCC had secured about three convictions of governors presently cooling off in prison”, adding that 1,245 convictions were recorded last year.

