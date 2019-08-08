Rivers govt proscribes youth groups

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rivers State Government has proscribed all youth groups operating in the state, saying the groups have been hijacked by cultists.

Governor Nyesom Wike spoke on Thursday when he handed over 40 patrol vans fitted with communication gadgets to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), See 4 Eye, Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Police Anti-Cultism Unit, Federal Road Safety Corps and Eagle Crime at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

“Rivers State Government is fully prepared and will do everything required to protect lives and property. Without the protection of lives and property, there will be no governance and development.

“Anybody operating under a youth body henceforth will be arrested by security agencies. Before you contest for any youth body’s leadership, you must send the names to the DSS and Police for screening. If they are cultists, we will not allow them to operate ” he said.

The governor said that he resolved to increase the support to the security agencies because of the successes recorded by Operation Sting.

He lamented that cultists have taken over youth groups across the state, necessitating the state government to proscribe all youth groups.

Governor Wike said that the vehicles and gunboats donated to the security agencies must be deployed to secure Rivers state.

In his remarks, the Rivers state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, said the security agencies will use the new security vans to tackle criminals across the state.

