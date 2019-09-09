Rivers gov appoints Muslim pilgrims board’s sole administrator

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has appointed Alhaji Abdulrazak Deprieye as sole administrator of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board .

A statement yesterday by his Special Adviser of Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the appointment took immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike had dissolved the board without giving any reason.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App