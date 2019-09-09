  1. Home
Rivers gov appoints Muslim pilgrims board’s sole administrator

By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt Published Date
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has appointed Alhaji Abdulrazak Deprieye as sole administrator of  the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board .

A statement yesterday by his Special Adviser of Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the appointment took immediate effect.

Wike had dissolved the board without giving any reason.

