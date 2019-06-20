Rivers: Armed robbers kill Varsity lecturer

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet-to-be identified armed robbers on Wenesaday killed a lecturer with the Rivers State University , Professor Emmanuel Amadi.

Late Professor Amadi, until his death, was a lecturer in the Department of Microbiology of the University.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who confirmed the development to journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday said the deceased died from head injury he sustained from the armed robbers.

Omoni said the robbers killed the lecturer after the deceased recognised one of the bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can confirm the sad incident of the murder of Professor E.N. Amadi of the Rivers State University. Professor Amadi was murdered on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at about 0400 hours, when armed robbers attacked his house.”

“He was able to identify one of them (robbers) and because he was able to identify one of them, they came back and hit him with a rod they were holding and the man fainted.”

He said the deceased was confirmed dead at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App