Rivers APC suspends party acting chairman

The crisis rocking Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, took another dimension on Monday when 28 out of the 38 statutory members of the party suspended Igo Aguma as the state’s acting chairman of the party.

A Port Harcourt High Court had, a couple of weeks ago, declared Aguma as the acting chairman of the party, a development that does not go down well with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s faction of the party.

The 28 statutory members of the party, in a press briefing in Port Harcourt, announced Sokonte Davis, a former executive director of Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, as the caretaker committee chairman of the party while Hon Sampson Egop has been approved as the Secretary of the committee.

It also announced Hon Ogbonna Nwuke as publicity secretary, Irene Inimgba as woman leader and Fred Igwe as organizing secretary.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the inauguration, Davis said that Aguma was acting against the letters and spirit of the high court that made him the caretaker committee chairman.

