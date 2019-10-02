Breaking News
Ritualists behead octogenarian’s corpse in Osun

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date
File photo of a ritualist

Suspected ritualists have beheaded the corpse of an octogenarian at Popo area, near Layan’s compound in Osogbo, capital of Osun State few days after he was buried.

Daily Trust learnt that the ritualists, allegedly led by one Saani Ose, dug the grave of the old man on Tuesday evening and cut his head.

It was gathered that after removing the head of the corpse, the ritualists, who were five, covered the grave neatly and left.

However, some hunters accosted them and searched the bag carried by one of them where the head of the old man was found.

The ritualists took to their heels immediately but two of them were caught while three escaped, after the hunters gave them a chased.

The Osun State Commander of Hunters Group of Nigeria, Chief Hammed Nureni, in a chat with Daily Trust, said his men would ensure the arrest of the remaining three ritualists who escaped.

The hunters handed over the two men they apprehended to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Dugbe Police Division.

The matter has now been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the headquarters of the Osun State Police Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Folasade Odoro confirmed the arrest and assured that the matter would be properly investigated.

