Rising car theft in Abuja

The issue of car theft in Abuja the nation’s capital which subsided about three months ago has resurfaced in some parts of the city.

According to informed sources, within the past few weeks motorists and car owners have been experiencing a hard time in the city due to the nefarious activities of some of these miscreants who have specialized in stealing cars that have less fuel consumption like Corollas and Mazda vehicles. Similar vehicles that have less fuel consumption are also affected.

It has been noticed that the vehicles mostly affected include Corolla S and Mazda brands as well as Camry and Sienna vehicles which are currently being used as taxi all over the city and also between the Abuja city center and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport.

It has been reported that among the areas most affected are; Area 11, Jabi, Utako, Garki and Wuse, where many of such vehicles have been taken away by thieves sometimes in broad daylight. Many of such vehicles have been taken away through this manner within the past few weeks, according to investigations. The owners are still searching for these stolen cars.

An example is that about one week ago, former Deputy Director information at the FCTA, became a victim of the nefarious activities of these miscreants. His Corolla S model type of car with Reg. Number KUJ359TV was stolen after it was parked near AGIS/FCDA. He had gone to transact official business inside the AGIS complex and came out to discover that his car had been stolen by unknown persons. The theft has since been reported to the Police and SARS officials.

Ibrahim Sabiu wrote from Abuja.

