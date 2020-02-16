Riot police deployed to quell planned student protest in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-riot police have been deployed around the Federal Polytechnic at Ilaro after threat that students will occupy the streets of Ogun to protest the detention of a students union leader over cultism.

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Ogun over the weekend declared that Adegboye Olatunji, the student’s union president of the school, was not a cultist and demanded his release by 7:00am on Monday.

“We will not hesitate to occupy the streets of Ogun state with our battalion of Students because we believe an injustice to one is an injustice to all,” NANS said in a statement, insisting Adegboye was framed.

“We make bold today to disclaim this allegation as it has no iota of truth. Comrade Adegboye was subjected to security screening before becoming the SUG President and was not found wanting, there hasn’t been any record of him being engaged in any immoral act before, why is this allegation coming out this time, days after the Comrade raised fundamental issues about the community and the school?”

Police said on Sunday it is aware of a planned statewide protest to disrupt the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, issued a statement saying, “Anybody or group that makes any attempt to throw the state into unnecessary chaos will be made to feel the full weight of the law.”

“In view of this, the Ogun state police command wishes to advise parents and guardians to warn their children and wards not to involve themselves in any activity capable of disrupting the peace enjoy by the good people of Ogun state as the command will view such act with all seriousness.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson had equally deployed a detachment of anti riot policemen around the Polytechnic at Ilaro to ensure that the law abiding students of the institution go about their academic activities without any form of harassment or intimidation.

