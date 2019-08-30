Rimi College, Kaduna 76/81 set meets in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Rimi College of the 1976/81 set are ready to meet after 38 years of pass out from the school.

The meeting, which is coming under the aegis of the Rimi College, Kaduna Old Boys Association, will hold on Saturday August 31 in Abuja.

The meeting which is billed for Somewhere Else Resort, Last Vegas Crescent, Karu, will start 2:00 pm.

Chairman, planning Committee, Engineer Ezekiel Adegboyega, said the meeting, among things, will deliberate on the 70th Anniversary of the school, which opened its doors to the first intakes in January, 1949.

“We will among other things deliberate on what we will do for our Alma mater when the global Alumni body will be celebrating the 70th anniversary sometime next year,” he said.

Also, the chairman, who served as the Labour Prefect while in school, said “We want to show Nigerians our unity in diversity, most of us grew up with the bond of being identified with the town or where you came from while in school. I am Yoruba, but was known and called Funtua Boy, because that is where I came from.”

Delegates are expected from Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Jos, Kafanchan and the surrounding states.

