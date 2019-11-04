  1. Home
Rigasa Residents storm Assembly seeking end to Kidnapping, armed robbery

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna Published Date
Rigasa residents storm Kaduna Assembly

Some residents of Rigasa community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday stormed the State House of Assembly seeking the intervention of the lawmakers  in addressing the spate of kidnapping and armed robbery in their communities.

The protesters displayed placards ‎ with inscriptions that read ” End kidnapping in Rigasa and environment” Stop Kidnapping in Rigasa Community ” ” Change Rigasa Policemen,” among others.

The protesters arrived the House around 11:00am, shortly after the presentation of budget for 2020 by the State Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Daily Trust gathered that the commissioner was inside the premises of the house when the protesters led by one Barrister Sani Shehu Sunusi ‎arrived but were stopped from entering the main gate of the Assembly.

One of the protesters, Isma’il Ahmad said about 50 people, including a pregnant woman from the community were in custody of kidnappers.

He urged the lawmakers to do everything possible to tackle the problem.

Detail later……

