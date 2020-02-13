Rice smuggling: Customs, DSS warn Kano marketers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Area Command, in conjunction with the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, engaged leaders of Kano market associations in a meeting over the continuous patronage of smuggled goods, especially foreign rice.

In a statement signed by the NSC spokesman in the state, Mr. Isa Danbaba, the two agencies said the meeting was necessary going by continued patronage of smuggled commodity in the state.

The Customs Area Controller of Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Nasir Ahmed, lamented the effect of smuggling to national security and the economy.

Ahmed, therefore, urged the leaders of the markets to desist from patronising smuggled items in order or face the wrath of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Any warehouse or shop found harbouring imported rice and other smuggled items will be seized and sealed,” he warned.

The duo urged the leaders of the markets to desist from patronizing smuggled items, especially at the Singer market.

Responding on behalf of the business community, Alhaji Salisu Sambajo, assured the duo that the marketers would cooperate by devising a means of warning their members to desist from illegal activities.

“And we promise to dislodge any trader engaging in this illegal activity,” he assured. Sambajo then appealed to rice millers in the country to review prices of the commodity.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App