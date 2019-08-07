Rice farmers’ chairman, 2 others arrested for diverting N17m fertilizer, pesticides

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sokoto zone office, yesterday disclosed the arrest of the chairman of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Gunmi Local Government Area, Zamfara State chapter, Rijia Ibrahim, for allegedly diverting N17,100,000 worth of fertilizers and pesticides products.

According to the commission, the suspect connived with a store keeper of the local government, Aminu Musa, to sell the products to one Abdullahi Bashir, a businessman.

Head, Sokoto zone, EFCC Abdullahi Lawal, told newsmen that seven associations under his chairmanship had detected the diversion.

He said the associations found out that three trailers of fertilizers and one carter truck of farm pesticides allocated to them by the national headquarters of the association for farming season had been diverted.

He said: “The EFCC Sokoto Zone received a petition on 26 of March 2019 from seven groups of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (Rifan) from Gunmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State namely; Gawon Gulibi, Gambosi, Ruwan Giginya, Yar’panawa, Garka Bala masinja, Lemawa and Sabon Gari, all in Gunmi local government area of Zamara state.

“We commenced investigation in earnest and it was revealed that the Chairman of the Association in Gunmi Local Government Area, one Rijia Ibrahim connived with one Aminu Musa, a Store Keeper of the local government and diverted the products and sold them out.”

