‘#RevolutionNow protest promoting 2023 agenda’

The leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has accused some northern politicians of sponsoring the #RevolutionNow protest to promote their “mischievous 2023 political agenda.”

In a press statement signed by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG exonerated itself of similar unpatriotic moves and restated its call for all northerners to remain resolute in rejecting any attempt to drag them into any dangerous movement in whatever guise. CNG said, “Our attention was called to trending reports that a certain fake, fringe and obscure Joint Northern Action Front is mobilising the North to revive the violent and counter-productive #RevolutionNow in northern parts of the country.

“The #RevolutionNow was politely rejected by the North in view of its (promoters of revolution) pronounced sinister intention of forcefully overthrowing the current democratic Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, surprising and suspicious that any group of people should, for any intent and purpose, attempt to resurrect the dead revolution, particularly in the North.”

The group reminded the North of the expedience to retain its position as the bulwark of respect, integrity, dignity, decorum, tradition, decency, morality, civilisation, etiquette, good behaviour, politeness, accommodation and other positive traits.

