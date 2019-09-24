RevolutionNow: Court orders immediate release of Sowore

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court on Tuesday,ordered the immediate release of Mr Omoleye Sowore, convener of the revolution now movement.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sowore was arrested Aug. 3 for convening a nationwide protest, themed #RevolutionNow.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered that Sowore’s International passport be submitted to the chief registrar of the court with 48 hours of judgment.

Justice Taiwo said that since the 45 days detention order had elapsed and not been renewed, also in view of the motion ex-parte earlier withdrawn,there was no extant order for Sowore’s continuous detention.

He however said that although there was an information filed to the court on Sept. 23, deposed to by one Mr Tanko Musa, the information was not before him yet.

The Judge also ordered that Sowore’s lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, must be responsible for him, once there is a formal charge against him in court. (NAN)

