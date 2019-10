ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare over charges of treason.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Friday ordered Sowore to produce a N100m bail bond, while Bakare is to produce N50m bond.

Both defendants were ordered to remain in the Federal Capital Territory and to stay away from protests.

