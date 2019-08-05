RevolutionNow: Anyone arrested will be treated like a robber – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police authority in Lagos have issued a serious warning to the protesters, saying that anyone arrested while trying to cause a breakdown of law and order in the metropolis would be treated like an armed robber.

It urged parents and guardians to advise their wards to stay away from trouble and desist from embarking on any protest as the full weight of the law would be visited on anyone arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, told our correspondent on phone that there had been tension and apprehension caused by the RevolutionNow group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App