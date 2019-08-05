Revolution: Interfaith forum want sponsors to stop protests

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition of Interfaith Movement, comprising some Christian and Muslim leaders have urged the sponsors of the “Revolution Now” Protest to immediately call of their actions and seek peaceful ways to present their grievances.

The co-chairmen of the forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf and Rev. Favour Aigbedo, told newsmen on Monday in Abuja, that they considered the ‘revolution protest’ organised by the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy tagged: “Revolution Now” led by Omoyele Sowore and others a serious and emergency situation.

“While we share deeply in the pains of most Nigerians over the many challenges bedeviling the country, from high level of insecurity, kidnapping armed banditry, and other social vices, we wish to say that the challenges are surmountable by the will of Almighty God.

“Though the reason for a protest against challenges or suffering of Nigerians can be understood and supported which is long overdue, the call for a revolution is totally un-called for and condemnable. Any call for a revolution in our country today can be simply seen as an invitation to anarchy, wanton killing and destruction of lives and properties in such situation. We cannot also guarantee that hoodlums would not take advantage of this planned protest to commit more heinous crimes,” they said.

They added, “Let us engage government on issues and mobilize against corrupt persons in government and in public sectors. We call on Government to be more proactive in handling the security challenges that has jeopardized tranquility and ensure that young persons are truly empowered and productively in meaningful venture, also to call agitators of various kinds to dialogue.”

They also urged all Nigerians to be united to be able to fight a common front that will foster peaceful coexistence among ethno religious and avenue for social and prosperous nation.

They therefore urged the organizers of the movement to call off the protests and give room for dialogue and reasonable discussion.

