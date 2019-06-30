Revolution awaits Governors at State Assemblies – Ogun Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo says governors should expect a revolution from the state legislators following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Constitution Fourth Alteration Bill.

The bill, assented to by Buhari in June last year, granted financial autonomy and independence to the Houses of Assembly and the Judiciary.

Oluomo said the development had liberated the state legislatures which usually went cap in hand to get governors’ approval for their allowances and salaries monthly.

The Speaker blamed the practices on that what he called anomaly in Nigeria’s constitution.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, at a strategic legislative luncheon organised by the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR). It was tagged: “Legislative Agenda for Good Governance’’.

Oluomo submitted that legislative powers had only existed on paper because the legislature could not do anything without a governor’s approval.

With the development, Oluomo said governors had “emasculated” legislators and even ensured that previous attempts to amend constitution and give independence to the legislature, failed.

The Speaker, however, hinted that he alongside some fellow legislators from other states connived and blocked the Governors’ Forum to ensure Buhari signed the Alteration Bill last year.

