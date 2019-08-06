Revolution: 51 CSOs protest shrinking civic space, condemn arbitrary arrests

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-one notable civil society organisations (CSOs) on Tuesday in Abuja accused the present administration of misuse of power against the citizens.

In a jointly signed statement, they demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all activists who are in detention for exercising their fundamental rights.

According to them, since the return of democracy in 1999 and particularly following the 2019 general elections, citizens were hopefully of renewed vigor in addressing the myriad of problems bedeviling the country ranging from intensification of insecurity, the deepening of corruption, growing poverty and unemployment as well as flagrant and frequent disrespect of the rule of law.

They said Nigerians believed that the Administration which received the mandate of Nigerians for another four-year term would reciprocate the people’s goodwill and trust; and commit itself to expand the civic space and facilitating citizen’s engagement in an expanding democratic space.

“We have observed with great concern and indeed, alarm, massive violation of the rights of citizens, including the right to protest, concerted attacks of media organisations, press freedom and civil society organisations,” they said.

They listed media harassment and intimidation; harassment of Human Rights and Anti-Corruption CSOs and unlawful ban on protest as the hallmark of the present administration.

“We call on security agencies and government officials to ensure total compliance to the rule of law as provided for in our legal system; we also call on government to respect and allow the flourishing of civil space for meaningful contribution to democratic governance in Nigeria; we further call on government to be more accountable and responsive to the citizenry they were elected to serve for good governance,” they said.

