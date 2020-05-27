Revitalising democracy through financial autonomy

ADVERTISEMENT

With the signing of Executive Order on financial autonomy for the judiciary and the legislature by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian democracy that seems to have been off track for some time now is being restored on track.

The signing of the Executive Order for financial autonomy for the Legislature and the Judiciary by the President is a watershed that marks the beginning of a new dawn in our democratic order. Corruption at states level would reduce significantly and states executive impunity would also peter out. It will also enhance justice dispensation.

This new order will bring about great relief of burden on EFCC, ICPC and the court. The truth is tha if the states’ legislative and judicial arms of government perform their functions sincerely and conscientiously, many cases would be taken care of at the legislative arm of government without necessarily getting to the judiciary or court.

If the legislative and judicial arm of government had been enjoying such autonomy, states legislators would not have been arm-twisted with ease into making obnoxious laws that allow some tenured politicians to pay themselves gratuity and pension. Honestly, this is most incredible and preposterous in a country that pays her workers 30,000 minimum wage and also the poverty capital of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

This also typifies the unwavering commitment of our president towards stamping out corruption in Nigeria which calls for commendation.

Remi Adeleke adelekerm@gmail.com

Related

Download Daily Trust News App