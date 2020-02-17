Revisit extension service delivery to farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

The advantages of extension service delivery to farmers are numerous, because it is a bridge between increase in production and farmers’ practices, education and supply of information from the research institutes to solving farmers problems.

Extension service delivery can also be used by the research institutes to get better ways to improve the lives of the farmers and the rural communities.

The exercise can also serve as opportunity for training, study, research development, dissemination of agricultural information, capacity building and popularizing different farming technique’s and technology. It will also support and provide supplying services of input of different agricultural materials, seedlings, breeds and credit to farmers.

Michael Adedotun Oke, talentupgradeglobalconcept@gmail.com

