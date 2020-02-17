  1. Home
Revisit extension service delivery to farmers

By Michael Adedotun Oke Published Date

The advantages of extension service delivery to farmers are numerous, because it is a  bridge between  increase in production and farmers’ practices, education and supply of information from the research institutes to solving farmers problems.

Extension service delivery can also be used by the research institutes  to get better ways to improve the lives of the farmers and the rural communities.

The exercise  can also serve as opportunity for training, study,  research development, dissemination of agricultural information,  capacity building  and popularizing  different  farming  technique’s and technology. It will also support  and provide  supplying services  of input  of different agricultural materials, seedlings, breeds and credit to farmers.

Michael Adedotun Oke, talentupgradeglobalconcept@gmail.com

