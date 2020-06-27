Revised Electricity Tariff: KEDCO to roll out implementation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it is set to roll out implementation of the revised electricity tariff from July 1, 2020.

According to the Management, the new initiative will guarantee quality services, improved power supply, availability and reliability across Kano franchise areas.

The services- Reflective Tariff is based on guaranteed hours of power supply that will eventually deliver higher hours of quality service that will ensure customers get maximum satisfaction from KEDCO, according to a statement by Head, Corporate Communications of the company, Ibrahim Sani Shawai..

He added that those currently enjoying higher hours of supply are expected to pay more, however, commensurate with the hours of supply.

With the new initiative, customers would be categorized into five bands based on clusters as stated below:

1. Service band A: customers that are expected to enjoy 20 hours minimum and maximum of 24 hours supply.

2. Service band B: customers that are expected to enjoy 16 hours minimum and maximum of 20 hours supply.

3. Service band C: customers that are expected to enjoy 12 hours minimum and maximum of 16 hours supply.

4. Service band D: customers that are expected to enjoy 8 hours minimum and maximum of 12 hours supply.

5. Service band E: customers that are expected to enjoy 4 hours minimum and maximum of 8 hours supply.

