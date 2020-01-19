Reverse Supreme Court’s verdict on Imo guber – Ogun PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state on Sunday protested against the Supreme Court’s judgement which nullified Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo state, describing it as a “fraud.”

The Chairman of the faction backed by the national leadership of PDP, Sikirulai Ogundele, today led aggrieved members of the party in demonstration in Abeokuta, demanding a review and reversal of the controversial judgement in the interest of justice.

The protesting PDP members in their hundreds took to the streets, singing solidarity songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions to drive home their grievances.

Some of the inscriptions read “IMO judgement is a fraud,” “Our judicial system is not a department of the APC”, “Stop robbing PDP of its mandate,” “Stop influencing the judiciary”, ” Stop compromising our judiciary, ” and “Ogun PDP says no to injustice,” among others.

Addressing journalists, Ogundele described the judgement as a “misplacement, miscarriage and misuse of judicial process.”

He equally accused the judiciary under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mohammed Tanko of bias and compromise.

Ogundele asked the Federal Government to set up a panel with a view to reviewing and reversing the judgement.

He also appealed to the government to ensure the Supreme Court deliver unbiased judgement on gubernatorial elections as it affects Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi and other states.

“We saw it as a threat to the nascent democracy of this country. So, we are reacting; we are unequivocally condemning that judgement; that it is unacceptable. The federal government should call a judicial panel to look into that case of Imo and give us the correct judgement.

“Our demand is that they should reverse that judgement through another judicial panel. We don’t have confidence in the leadership of Tanko Mohammed, because he is biased, compromised and I don’t want to hide words, honestly the judicial system of this country is turning into something else.

“If things are going this way, where we couldn’t get correct judgement from our courts, then that is bad.

“We are here to condemn that judgement unequivocally, place our request before the Federal Government of Nigeria to go back or direct the judicial system to review that judgement and come up with the correct judgement,” Ogundele said.

