Reverse Plateau governorship election tribunal’s judgement, Useini tells Appeal Court

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9, Plateau State governorship election, Senator Jeremiah Useini, has on Friday asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Jos the state capital to reverse the judgment of the election tribunal which upheld the victory of Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

In a 21 grounds of Appeal, which was earlier mentioned before the Court and adopted by his team of lawyers on November 4, 2019, the appellant (Useini) through his Counsel, Mike Ozekhome(SAN), stressed that the Court of Appeal should set aside judgment of the lower Tribunal and dismiss all the cross Appeals of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which declared Lalong winner of the election.

However, Lalong’s counsel, Lateef Fabemi (SAN), urged the Court to dismiss Useni’s appeal in its entirety for lack of merit, while Ozekhome said the decision of the lower Tribunal regarding the the issue of witnesses eligibility contravene provision of S:122 of the evidence act and urged the Appeal Court to be guided by supreme Court decision order not the deviate from it.

On the issue of certificates and disqualification of Lalong to contest the Governorship election, Fagbemi relied on the Judgement in the case between Abekunle, Akinlade -vs- INEC where the Court held that, “requirement of withholding false is an unconstitutional act, he also added that, Pages 38-41, 36-39 of his notice which he said has answered the contention of the appellant. The appellant have no case coming before this Court on that note.” He (Fagbemi) then called on the Court to quash the petition for lacking of grounds to stand on.

The court adjourned further hearing to a later date which will be communicated to all parties.

