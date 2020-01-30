  1. Home
Revenue agencies urged to comply with Fiscal Responsibility Act

By Latifat Opoola Published Date

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission has urged revenue-generating agencies to comply with the Fiscal Responsibility Act in the management of public funds.

The acting chairman of the commission, Victor Muruako, made the call in Keffi, Nasarawa State, at the ongoing two-day training for capacity building on the FRA 2007 for Nigerian Immigration Service, a statement yesterday from the commission said.

Muruako harped on transparency, fiscal prudence and proper accountability in the management of public funds from the agencies.

