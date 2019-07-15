  1. Home
REVEALED: How Barcelona plan to re-sign Neymar

Barcelona will only be able to land Neymar if Paris Saint-Germain are willing to accept players in part-exchange.

The wantaway Brazilian is angling for a return to the Nou Camp, having grown disillusioned with life at the Parc des Princes.

But Barcelona’s summer spending on Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann means they are short of cash to do a deal.

Sport say they have now enlisted agent Pini Zahavi to talk PSG into taking some of their misfits in return for Neymar.

