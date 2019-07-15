REVEALED: How Barcelona plan to re-sign Neymar

ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona will only be able to land Neymar if Paris Saint-Germain are willing to accept players in part-exchange.

The wantaway Brazilian is angling for a return to the Nou Camp, having grown disillusioned with life at the Parc des Princes.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Barcelona’s summer spending on Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann means they are short of cash to do a deal.

Sport say they have now enlisted agent Pini Zahavi to talk PSG into taking some of their misfits in return for Neymar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App