‘Returning inmates evacuated from rehab centres to society dangerous’

The founder of Malam Niga Rehabilitation and Skill Acquisition Centre, Lawan Yusuf Muduru said returning some of the inmates evacuated from rehab centres in the country to the society is dangerous.

He urged the Federal and State government to as a matter of urgency construct better rehabilitation centres were parents can take their troublesome or drug addicted children for rehabilitation.

‎”It will be dangerous for the government to release those inmates evacuated not only from my centre but including those evacuated from Daura and Katsina town back to society. It will be better the government keep them in their custody because many of them have not yet been rehabilited,” he said.

‎He expressed fear that some of them if care not taken may end up as kidnappers, armed robbers to terrorise the country because they were brought to the centre ‎due to their bad behaviours.

‎He also denied all allegations of torture and sexual abuse leveled against his centre, saying he has been operating the centre for the past 15 years and so far rehabilitated over 2,200 inmates.

‎ Malam Niga said his activities were open and transparent, adding that ‎his ex- students can be invited for questioning if need be to find our if they were in anyway tortured or sexually abused while at the centre.

Malam Niga said all those inmates that made the allegations against his centre did so to be freed since they were brought to the centre by either their parents or relations against their will.

‎Daily Trust reported how security agencies raided the Niga’s Centre in Rigasa and evacuated 147 inmates but the founder was later granted bail by the police.

