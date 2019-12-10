Return all unspent budgeted funds, Reps order MDAs

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has directed that all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) should remit unspent budgeted funds in the last 10 years.

This was sequel to a motion presented on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

The motion, jointly sponsored by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Abubakar Hassan Fulata, Igariwe Idume, Wole Oke, Chinedu Oga and Isiaka Ibrahim, titled: “Need for Refund of Unspent Budget Fund”, seeks to ensure the need for budget discipline and accountability.

The Motion noted that releases of funds for constituency and other projects should be based on total sum provided in the annual budget.

The House therefore, called on all MDAs to ensure proper remittance of all unspent budgeted funds on or before 31st December 2019.

The Speaker, after the debate, constituted an Adhoc committee to investigate the amount of unspent Constituency Projects funds not remitted in the last 10 years.

