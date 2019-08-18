Retreat for incoming ministers begins tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Retreat for the 43 incoming ministers begins tomorrow at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, ahead of their swearing in on Wednesday, Daily Trust on Sunday reports.

Via a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), OSGF, Mr. Babatunde Lawal, the Presidency said the retreat will hold between tomorrow and Tuesday.

The swearing in of the ministers-designate will hold on Wednesday. The objectives of the retreat include to build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork.

The retreat, which is to be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, is also being organised to sensitize appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date; acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023); and deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.

The president, who was in Daura, his country home, returned to Abuja yesterday, ahead of the retreat and swearing in.

The Senate had on July 30, this year, confirmed all the 43 nominees.

