‘Retirement of 365 soldiers has nothing to do with Boko Haram’

ADVERTISEMENT

A report by the Independent Monitors Project (IMP) has rubbished insinuations that 365 soldiers retired due to low morale in the fight against Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists.

IMP said after a week-long extensive investigation and assessment of the North-East, it discovered that contrary to speculations, the troops are in high spirits, dedicated and committed to winning the war.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the purported voluntary resignation of 365 soldiers from the Nigerian Army.

In the report signed by Special Rapporteur, Udo Toby, IMP revealed that a bulk of the soldiers voluntarily disengaged on health grounds while others reached the 35- year statutory age for retirement and had nothing to do with Boko Haram war.

“The Independent Monitors Project after a careful analysis of the various issues in the operations of the Nigerian Military in North-East Nigeria, it concludes that there is no iota of truth in the news making the rounds on the demoralization of the troops in the frontlines,” the group noted

Among others, the group said it uncovered a campaign to distract the troops following renewed onslaught against the terrorists led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

It added that some desperate individuals and groups even offered as much as $50,000 and a further promise of a monthly payment of $1,000 for one year to soldiers to abscond from duty.

While commending the troops for remaining patriotic, steadfast and resilient, the Independent Monitors Project, however, urged the military to always engage the media with information as regards the activities of agents of the Boko Haram group.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App