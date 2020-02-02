Retired officers behind troops in battle against insurgency — Gen Marwa

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (retd) has said that retired military officers in the country are solidly behind troops fighting insurgency battle in the northeast notwithstanding the complaints and in some cases, distractions against the nations’ gallant military.

Speaking as a guest of the 2019 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Army Headquarters Garrison which held at Mogadishu Cantonment at the weekend, General Marwa whose community, Michika, in Adamawa state has witnessed Boko Haram attacks, noted that troops were fighting under difficult conditions like bad weather, marshy terrain, and mines laden stretches of land.

“We retired officers appreciate the difficulty of the counter-insurgency operation. We recognize the difficulty, commitment, and doggedness, as well as sacrifices of our troops.

” Please be aware and know that we retired officers are 100 percent with you and are ready at all times to offer our advice if needed in tackling the counter-insurgency operation. We also appreciate the widows and their families for the sacrifices,” he said.

Describing the 2019 AHQ Garrison WASA as one of the best he had witnessed both as a serving and retired military officer, General Marwa advised youths in the barracks to be hardworking, religious, respectful and follow the path of discipline noting that the sky is their limit if the do so.

“As I was going round the various stands with the representative of the Chief of Army Staff (Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun), I could see myself in these youths because 60 years ago, I was like these boys attending WASA.

Commenting on the promotion of Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Army, to a 3 star General in the Nigerian Army, Gen Marwa said, ” It only takes a man like Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai to agree and to recommend another officer to be a Lt. Gen while he is still in the same service.

The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen. James Gwazs Kalifa Myam in his address said the Army Headquarters Garrison had a very successful year in 2019 adding, “the Command continued to provide operational, administrative and logistics support to AHQ departments, formations, and units, as well as to conduct training activities throughout the year in line with the COAS’ Training Directive and NA Forecast of Events.

“This is in spite of the numerous security challenges confronting the country at this time in history and the arduous multiple tasks the command had to undertake within the year.

“It is on this premise that it becomes quite gratifying to thank ‘the Almighty God for granting the Army Headquarters Garrison a very successful Year 201 9″.

