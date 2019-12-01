Retired AIG says NASS hate speech bill “futile exercise”

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Aisabor, has said that the National Assembly is embarking on a futile exercise with the hate speech bill currently before it.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City, AIG Aisabor, said there are laws already in the nation’s Penal and Criminal Code that take care of sedition, libel and defamation among others.

According to him, the there are many aspects of the economy that need National Assembly’s attention instead of focussing and dissipating their energy and time on hate speech bill.

“Some of the problems confronting the country are disunity, ethnicity, religion bigotry, insecurity, unemployment, lack of electricity, bad roads, no functional healthcare facilities among others.”

He said the above mentioned are the problems of Nigeria that the National Assembly should have looked into and solve for Nigerians instead of wasting time on hate speech bill that will not take the country any where.

Aisabor noted that the hate speech has its roots in injustice, inequality and lack of fairness, lamenting that the national assembly pretend not to know the problem of Nigerians.

