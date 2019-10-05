Resurgent Rodgers returns to Anfield with flying Foxes

ADVERTISEMENT

But for a Steven Gerrard stumble five-and-a-half-years ago against Chelsea, Brendan Rodgers might well be idolised by the Liverpool faithful and Jurgen Klopp’s love affair with an adoring Kop may have never started.

Such thoughts spring to mind as Klopp’s impressive side, Premier League leaders with 16 wins in a row, prepare to host Rodgers’ third-placed Leicester City in Saturday’s big match at Anfield.

Another win would put Liverpool eight points clear of champions Manchester City, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on a busy Sunday.

Had Rodgers’ Liverpool beaten Chelsea that April Sunday and claimed a 12th successive win, they would been five points clear at the top with two games remaining and within touching distance of a first title since 1990.

They lost 2-0 and the rest, as they say, is history. Manchester City pipped Liverpool by two points to win their second Premier League title and Liverpool went on the slide, finishing sixth the following season.

Rodgers was sacked in October 2015 and a few days later Klopp arrived to begin a journey that, while yet to deliver the Holy Grail of a Premier League title, took Liverpool to last season’s Champions League title, beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Rodgers, meanwhile, mopped up two Scottish Premiership (SPL) titles and plenty of other silverware at Celtic – a feat some might suggest was no more challenging than shooting fish in a bath tub.

