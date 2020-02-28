Resurgence of B/Haram killings in n/east worrisome – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, says Boko Haram insurgents have resumed full operations in the northeast, describing the situation as worrisome.

Speaking during the opening session of the party’s 89th Emergency National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja yesterday, Secondus alleged President Buhari had been deceived by “his field men” that the insurgents had been defeated.

Secondus said the security situation in the country had refused to abate; while the government had allegedly done nothing concrete to stop the senseless killing of innocent Nigerians.

“Amidst the frightening insecurity accompanied by mass killings that has set fears on the people, what you get from government is multiple tariffs, VAT etc and continued indulgences in lies and propaganda.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“In the northeast, the Boko Haram insurgency has returned fully and the President feels shocked that the sect still exists. We are already used to our President not knowing what is going on in the country even though as President the bulk stops on his table.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App