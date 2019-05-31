Respect for human dignity at the lowest level in Nigeria – HRC

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Human Rights Commission has described as unfortunate that respect for human dignity in the country was at the lowest level which is why violent conflicts persist.

Plateau State coordinator of the commission, Grace Pam who disclosed this said Nigerians must cultivate the culture of respecting human dignity to end violent conflicts that have claimed several lives and stressed that the commission has commenced human rights education at primary and secondary schools to activate love for human dignity at an early stage.

Pam made the pronouncement at the end of a 3 day training workshop for Civil Society Organisations, community leaders and security experts on conflicts transformation and human rights, organised by pro-peace international organisation; Search For Common Ground Nigeria (SFCG).

She lamented that violent crisis has persisted in some communities of Plateau State due to lack of respect for human dignity adding that the training which was targeted for Jos North and Jos South communities will bring tolerance and respect among people of different religious faiths.

“With kidnapping, extrajudicial killings, inter-communal crisis, human rights in Nigeria are at the lowest level. That is why we are going back to the drawing table to begin to educate our people since we have seen what is happening in our society,” she stated.

On her part, Programme Facilitator for SFCG, Patience Chaimang said the training will help communities understand early warning signs and human rights violation.

She stressed that all the flash point communities were selected with a view to build better understanding among them especially with the present situation in Jos North, where there is re-emergence of violent conflicts.

