Resignation: Zamfara commissioner clears air on media reports

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Alhaji Bilyaminu Shinkafi has refuted media reports that he resigned his appointment as commissioner.

Earlier, a section of media reported that he had resigned his appointment shortly after governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle’s campaign director announced his decision to reject his appointment as commissioner for education.

Shinkafi, who spoke to Daily Trust, said the reports of his resignation as a member of the state executive council were baseless and ill motivated, maintaining that he remained in his position as commissioner.

“As I’m talking to you now, you are talking with the honourable commissioner for Science and Technology and the purported resignation is just an imagination of those who fabricated the lies and I’m calling on all good people of the state to disregard the rumours,” he said.

