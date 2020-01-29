Resign now or be sacked, Reps tells Service chiefs

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked Nigerian Service Chiefs to resign or risk being sacked for failing to tackle various security challenges bedevilling the country.
This was the House resolution after a lengthy debate and contribution on an earlier motion on matters of urgent public importance moved by the House Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) on the “Need to Curb the Incessant Attacks of the Boko Haram Insurgents in the North-East Zone”.
In his submission, Hon. Monguno noted that attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East zone have lingered on for more than seven years without solution.
In the additional prayers made by Hon. Ahmadu Jaha, (APC, Borno), the House called for the resignation or sacking of all service chiefs.
Meanwhile, the House also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Nigerian Army and Air Force to intensify checks on all roads, especially in the Northeast and Northwest.