Residents rejoice as El-Rufai recovers from COVID-19

Residents of Kaduna State yesterday expressed joy following the announcement that the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has tested negative to COVID-19, almost four weeks after he went into isolation.

El-Rufai tweeted on yesterday that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, he has received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.

The governor thanked his family whom he said not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected and thanked the “diligent medical personnel” of the ministry of health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed his case.

The governor acknowledged the leadership qualities of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe while in his absence adding that “Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment and the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal.

However, soon after news of his recovery circulated yesterday, many residents expressed joy and said his recovery and those of others before him offered an assurance that Nigerians can beat the virus with the right medical care.

Shuaibu Umar, a corps member in Kaduna said, “I feel elated that he is well, which means he can take over the affairs of the state immediately. I am not saying the deputy governor has not done a good job in his absence, but there may be certain decisions she may not be able to take.”

