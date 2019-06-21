Residents in six Zamfara villages return home

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in six Zamfara communities have returned home after an improvement of security situation in the state, Daily Trust has learnt.

The Villages which include Lilo, Fura Girke, Kowha, Kundumau,Yargeba and Bundugel were sacked by the bandits and cattle rustlers’ activities at different times.

They were returned to their villages through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Dauran.

Some of the returnees had spent over six months at Mada town area of Gusau local Government but with measures put in place by the present administration of Governor Bello Mutawalle, they were able to return home without any fear or threats to their lives and properties.

Governor Matawalle through the Director General Press Affairs Alhaji Yusuf Idris commended the effort of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari in giving special consideration to Zamfara State through deployment of more security personnel to the state that led to the return of peace in many parts of the State.

The Governor also urged farmers in the state to go about their farming activities as all the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the protection and safety of their lives and properties.

He also called on well meaning citizens of the state to continue to offer special prayers for the return of lasting peace and cooperate with the gallant security personnels deployed to the state in order to salvage the state from the current security situation.

Mutawalle also appealed to the armed criminals to drop their arms and embrace peace so that they can freely coexist with other citizens and enjoy the dividends of democracy in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large.

