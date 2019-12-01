Residents flee shooting as kidnappers invade Jalingo quarters

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Primary Board area of Jalingo fled their homes midnight Saturday after an armed gang suspected to be kidnappers invaded the area.

The armed gang shot sporadically, and gunshots lasted over an hour.

The area located by river Lamurde has been a targets of kidnappers and over five person including a pregnant woman have been abducted in the last few months.

Daily Trust gathered that there was no reaction from security agents even though the bandits operated for over an hour.

It was gathered that two sons of a retired judged were abducted and negotiation has started between the retired judge and the kidnappers.

The police spoke person in the state DSP David Misal confirmed the incident and said efforts are on to rescue the two persons abducted.

