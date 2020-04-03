Residents flee as militia group attacks Wukari

ADVERTISEMENT

Sounds of heavy gunshots caused panic in Wukari, Taraba State early yesterday, following an attack by a suspected militia group.

Soldiers and policemen however repelled the attack.

Daily Trust gathered that the Old BB area of the town along Chankai road came under attack from gunmen suspected to be Tiv militia. Though it was gathered that nobody was killed, many residents fled the town.

A resident, Mallam Idiris Baba, said on telephone that the gunmen invaded Old BB area but Jukun youths were quickly moblized for a counter attack.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Council, Mr. Adigrace Daniel, also told Daily Trust that suspected Tiv militia launched the attack but met quick response from security forces.

He said in recent weeks Jukun villages had been attacked by suspected militia operating from Benue State.

The police spokesman, DSP David Misal, said security men repelled the attack and drove out away the attackers. There had been recent several attacks in Wukari and Ibbi.

